VIDEO: 5-star West Virginia basketball commit Oscar Tshiebwe wins dunk contest with self-assisting double slam

Oscar Tshiebwe is a five-star center prospect from Pennsylvania. A 6-foot-9, 250-pound dynamo who starred for Kennedy Catholic High School (Hermitage, Penn.), the West Virginia signee is expected to make an immediate impact when he gets to Morgantown.

In fact, he’s already done that.

Tshiebwe appeared at the annual Scott Brown Classic, an all-star game played in West Virginia. This year the event was held in Morgantown, where Tshiebwe and fellow Mountaineers recruit Miles “Duece” McBride will play come the fall.

During the game that followed, Tshiebwe stood out en route to a 35-point MVP performance. Yet it was his dunk contest slams that truly stole headlines.

Case in point: This double-ball one-two dunk that won the Scott Brown competition.

It’s pretty hard for Tshiebwe to be more creative or original than that. In fact, it would be hard for almost any high school prospect to top that. Not impossible, but difficult.

Now he’ll try to bring some of the same magic to Morgantown starting next season.