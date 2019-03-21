VIDEO: 7v7 flip circles are the new synchronized dunk jumps of high school sports

In case you missed it, during the basketball season a nationwide trend exploded with entire teams jumping as a teammate flushed home a dunk to cap off a layup line. It was a fun bit, and easily replicable.

Now meet its natural successor: The synchronized backflips of the 7v7 football circuit.

The surefire next big thing in high school sports (note: we’re just claiming this to get ahead of the curve) first hit the radar when the Sooner 7v7 squad tried it out at their home Sooner 7v7 Classic. With celebrity players like Gunnar Gundy, the quarterback son of Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, there was plenty for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football fans to get excited about.

Your girls friends when she drops screenshots in the group chat 😵 (via @Sooner7v7) pic.twitter.com/qLp8h9EGs8 — Overtime (@overtime) March 20, 2019

Still, it was the off-field flip circle that stole the brightest wattage simply because, well, flip circle!!

Seriously. Let’s hope that other teams follow suit. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more athletic or entertaining six seconds than the one you see above.