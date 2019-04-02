VIDEO: 7v7 squad South Florida Express brought out a mini hoop to celebrate a highlight

USA Today Sports

The South Florida Express 7v7 squad is in the middle of the spring circuit of tournaments. In the process, the celebration behind big plays can get repetitive or mundane.

Not for the Express, who came up with a very unique prop to help them: a basketball hoop.

Well, not a full basketball hoop. A mini-hoop, perfectly situated for easy transportation and dunking home a football. And wilding out as soon as the ball goes through the net. Win, win. And it’s topical in March Madness!

The Express boasts legitimate superstar prospects like Jaquavion Fraziars, and enters every tournament as a legitimate contender. That means there’s always the potential for future mini-hoop hijinks, which is something we should all be thankful for.

