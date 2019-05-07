VIDEO: 8th grade phenom Elijah Fisher provides more proof that he's the next huge thing from Canada

USA Today Sports

Photo: @overtime/Twitter

Boys Basketball

By May 7, 2019

Back in April we wrote about Elijah Fisher, the Canadian teen who appears ticketed to be the next great Canadian prep basketball player. Now we’ve got more proof that Fisher is everything his forebears were, and perhaps more.

RELATED: As R.J. Barrett’s Duke run likely ends, eyes turn to next Canadian phenom Elijah Fisher

So Myck Kabongo, Cory Joseph, Andrew Wiggins and, now, R.J. Barrett, you can all move on over. Elijah Fisher is there to hold down the great north.

Here’s Fisher from a recent tournament, showcasing some of the skills that made him a breakout star before he even hit the spring AAU circuit.

Does anyone else see shades of Vince Carter in Fisher’s game?

No, it’s not fair for one eighth grader to be that much more talented than everyone else on the court, but that advantage will wane as Fisher advances in age. At least, it will decrease to a degree. But if Fisher is truly as talented as he has shown so far, all bets are off to just how far he can fly.

