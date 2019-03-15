VIDEO: Alabama football signee Brandon Turnage may be the nation's best high school dunker

Brandon Turnage is a remarkable athlete. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety prospect with freakish athleticism, Turnage is like plenty of other high school football stars who also dream of starring in a second sport. In Turnage’s case, it’s basketball.

And while injury concerns and their potential impact on his football career have kept Turnage away from competitive basketball during his high school years, that doesn’t mean he is lacking talent on the court. Or, more specifically, that he’s lacking bounce.

RELATED: Brandon Turnage receives Under Armour All-American jersey

But don’t take our word for it:

Right then. That’s a reverse windmill, a full (and ridiculously smooth) 360, a Zach Lavine long jump impersonation, and a traditional windmill. Apparently on four straight attempts. Wowsers.

None of this is to take away from Turnage’s focus. He’s going to be a defensive back at Alabama, and he’ll probably be excellent at it.

But, if for whatever reason the whole elite college football thing doesn’t work out for Turnage, something tells us there are some dunk specialists that would be happy to work him into their work. Team Flight Brothers, we’re looking at you.