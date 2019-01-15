VIDEO: Albany Academy 4-star 2020 star Andre Jackson self-assists insane dunk

Hoo boy, Andre Jackson set the highlight world on its ear on Monday with one of the most jaw dropping plays at any level.

Jackson is a 6-foot-6, 4-star shooting guard prospect in the Class of 2020. The Albany (N.Y.) Academy junior is versatile, wildly athletic and creative. He flexed all three of those traits — as well a condor-like length — on a recent fastbreak in a game against Middletown.

@andrejackson111 passes to himself off the backboard for the dunk 🏀🏀🏀@AABoysBball pic.twitter.com/FegVDnVutE — Janet Mulvey (@janetmulvey) January 15, 2019

After pulling down the rebound, Jackson used a burst and quick pivot to turn up the court, made it from one three-point arc to the other in two enormous strides, then sent himself an assist off the backboard (released from behind the three-point arc), which he flushed home after taking off from a (very large) step inside the free throw line.

The correct reaction to that play is 😳 .

The bucket wasn’t a trivial play in a blowout or anything like that, either; Albany Academy eked out an 82-80 victory, which means the difference between the teams was that hyper athletic feat of strength and gymnastic acumen from Jackson.

Whatever recruiting hype wasn’t all over Jackson already will be now. Given what we saw Monday night, it’s hard to fault them.