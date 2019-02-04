VIDEO: Ariz. HS wrestler attacks opposing coach after bout ruled a DQ

A post-bout skirmish erupted between a high school wrestler and opposing coach in Arizona on Saturday. While any punishment remains uncertain, it’s still possible that the teen could be charged with some degree of assault or could be suspended for violating the student code of conduct, according to a report from Tucson ABC affiliate KOLD.

According to the news network, a bout between wrestlers from Canyon Del Oro High School (Tucson, Ariz.) and Salpointe Catholic High School (Tucson, Ariz.) was ended prematurely and adjudged that the Canyon Del Oro (CDO) wrestler elbowed his opponent in the neck. That set up a disqualification, which required the wrestlers to come back into the ring to shake hands.

That went off without incident, but the entire scene was far from quiet. Rather, as the wrestlers retreated to their teams off the mat, a Salpointe coach reportedly walked on to the mat and was then charged by the CDO athlete in question.

VIDEO: A Canyon Del Oro wrestler attacks a Salpointe Catholic coach after a match Saturday. Tonight on @TucsonNewsNow -> What Amphi Public Schools is saying about the brawl. pic.twitter.com/ughoxWouQc — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) February 4, 2019

The coach and wrestler became embroiled in a fight for a good half minute before they could be separated by other coaches and teammates. The assistant coach who was attacked in the video above was later deemed to be OK and was not hospitalized due to any injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, local police have yet to release any info about possible charges related to the incident, though Ampitheater Public School District, the home of CDO, has released a statement reinforcing that the athlete could be disciplined within the school based on violation of the code of conduct, as noted by KOLD.