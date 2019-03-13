USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Army National Guardsman and high school coach returns early to surprise his athletes

Northridge football and basketball coach Andrew Olson on his return from Afghanistan (Photo: Facebook) Facebook

VIDEO: Army National Guardsman and high school coach returns early to surprise his athletes

Football

VIDEO: Army National Guardsman and high school coach returns early to surprise his athletes

By March 13, 2019

By: |

A Utah Army National Guard captain and high school coach expected to remain in Afghanistan until October. Instead, he returned in March and got the chance to surprise his football and basketball players.

The video that emerged did not disappoint.

The man in the video below is Andrew Olson, the football and basketball coach at Northridge High School (Layton, Utah). And if that doesn’t lift your heart at least a bit, well, you might not have a pulse.

The Northridge football team finished the 2018 season at 5-5, finishing with a first round playoff loss at Kearns. The basketball team finished 10-13, though it played the season without Olson’s assistance.

No matter how the teams perform in 2019, there’s little question that they’ll play with a reinvigorated togetherness, and that’s something that can only serve to inspire both the military coach and his student athletes.

, , , , , , Football, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/video-army-national-guardsman-and-high-school-coach-returns-early-to-surprise-his-athletes
VIDEO: Army National Guardsman and high school coach returns early to surprise his athletes
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.