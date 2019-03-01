VIDEO: Battling buzzer beaters make for theater in Mass. high school basketball playoff

With the third quarter of a tight game ticking away, Hopkinton (Mass.) High School needed a big play to set up a fourth quarter charge. They got one, they just left a little too much time on the clock.

As captured by MetroWest Daily News reporter Jared Keene, Hopkinton’s Mac Lind delivered a deep three with just more than three seconds remaining in the third period. The trey cut Wayland (Mass.) High School’s lead to 54-49, and it appeared the homestanding Hillers were right on track to compete for a spot in the Central region semifinals.

Instead, their momentum instantly got sidetracked by an even more dramatic late shot when Wayland’s Jaden Brewington got a quick inbounds, turned upcourt, took two dribbles to get to the center of the court and launched a monster three from three-quarters court.

Wow. Mac Lind big 3 for Hopkinton but Brewington follows it,up with a heave that the buzzer that drops. 57-49 Wayland heading to 4Q @MetroWestSports pic.twitter.com/887qnimLmJ — Jared Keene (@JKeene11) February 28, 2019

No bank needed. Just an amazing touch from unfathomably deep.

“Honestly, I always like taking the last shot, so I just called for it right away after they made that three,” Brewington told the Daily News. “I saw a gap, came around the corner, and just threw it up. I was praying it was going to drop and it did. It’s always nice that a shot like that falls. That shot’s 50-50 if you take it. It could go in or it could miss just like any other shot, so I was willing to take it and it worked out nicely.”

That’s all an understatement, of course. Brewington’s desperation three was a bit of a body blow for Hopkinton, which never truly recovered in an 81-67 Wayland victory.