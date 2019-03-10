Brawl in Illinois high school basketball playoff game results in double forfeit

An Illinois high school basketball playoff game between Farragut (Chicago) and North Lawndale (Chicago) turned ugly in the final minutes Friday, resulting in both schools being disqualified.

NBC Sports Chicago, which had video of the scene, showed a scuffle erupt in the final minutes after Farragut’s Donavan Jones was undercut on a dunk attempt in the final minute. Farragut led North Lawndale 54-50 at the time of the incident.

In a statement released by the Illinois High School Association, executive director Craig Anderson explained the decision to disqualify both schools from the tournament for the fight, which also included some spectators:

“The conclusion of tonight’s IHSA Class 3A Boys Basketball Sectional Final at North Lawndale High School in Chicago between North Lawndale High School and Farragut Career Academy was marred by a fourth quarter fight involving players and fans from both schools. The game was postponed while the gym was cleared of all spectators, and the teams were sent to their respective locker rooms.

“After speaking to game management and the game officials, the IHSA ruled the contest a double-forfeit and it was never concluded. No team will advance to Tuesday’s Super-Sectional game, and DePaul College Prep will advance to the Class 3A State Final field.

“These are never easy decisions to make, but we believe it is the correct one. It is vital that we continue to send the message that incidents like this at high school contests will not be tolerated. They are unacceptable in society, no less a high school sporting event.”

It was an unfortunate end to what appeared to be a tightly contested game.