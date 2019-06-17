WATCH: Bronny James dunks in-game at Balling on the Beach AAU tourney

The LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. hype train rolls on, and it appears to be picking up speed. The last feats of strength and clutch were delivered at the Balling on the Beach AAU tournament in South Florida, and included an aforementioned game-winner, a tight loss to Team Durant, and, eventually, the first in-game dunk of James’ still budding career.

About that dunk: Bronny and his teammates were competing in their third and final contest of the tournament, against the 1st in D program. Bronny was sent the ball with a clean run-up trajectory to the hoop and no defenders standing in the way. It was a perfect approach for a dunk, and James Jr. made the most of it, flushing home a one-handed, right-handed dunk at the rim.

Did he get extra power from his white shorts, as the only player on the North Coast Blue Chips to wear white on the bottom? We can’t say. All we do know is that Bronny James’ first dunk was almost apologetically undramatic and never a real question of success; he was always going to hit that. That, however, wasn’t quite the case with this dunk during a game earlier in the tournament.

Hey, you win some and lose some, right?