VIDEO: Watch Bronny James channel LeBron with amazing chase down block

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. gets compared to his father all too often, largely because such comparisons are inevitable. Both were standout young prospects, as early as eighth grade. Both could create their own shot or distribute in their earliest years.

And both play terrific defense, as Bronny proved by channeling his famous dad on a wild chase down block at a Nike EYBL event over the weekend.

That’s Bronny above, trailing the play but eventually catching the lear runner, eventually saving a bucket (though it appears a fellow trailer for the opposing team would clean up the mess that Bronny created).

It may not have been the cleanest or most impressive block, but it spoke to Bronny James’ athleticism that he was making that play as an eighth grader, and doing so with relative ease and lack of panic.

It’s another footnote to reference in Bronny James’ rapidly expanding tome of highlights. If he eventually showcases half of the defensive excellence his father has in the playoffs, people may even look back on this block as the start of something special.