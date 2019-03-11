VIDEO: Cassius Stanley threw down incredible reverse dunk in CIF Open Div. state championship game

It wasn’t enough for Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to win a second-straight California Interscholastic Federation Open Division state title. They had to do it in style.

With the Trailblazers rolling past Northern California champ Sheldon (Calif.) High School, four-star recruit Cassius Stanley decided the game needed a signature moment, and took matters into his own hands.

“We didn’t want to admit it, but we were nervous,” Stanley told the L.A. Times. “We put a lot of pressure on ourselves. In the second quarter, we calmed down and broke it open.”

Without further ado, here’s Cassius Stanley doing Cassius Stanley things on the largest California prep stage:

Cassius Stanley last night in the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 @trentnapear pic.twitter.com/f7V89hwZEm — Overtime (@overtime) March 10, 2019

Now that is a thunder dunk. The final score was 76-52, with Stanley chipping in 20 points, his team’s second-highest total behind fellow celebrity hooper K.J. Martin (23 points). The win capped a wild season of wins and highlights for Sierra Canyon, which looks poised to continue its run in the years ahead.

There may not be a Stanley or Martin on the court come this time in 2020, but there’s every chance there will be others in Sierra Canyon jerseys.