VIDEO: Centennial (Ga.) lacrosse team pulls off quadruple behind-the-back goal

There are trick plays, there are skilled goals and then there’s the completely audacious run of passes and a shot orchestrated by the Centennial High School (Roswell, Ga.) boys lacrosse team.

First, a quick breakdown of lacrosse etiquette: A behind-the-back pass is an acceptable piece of skill, provided it’s executed in the right moment. That’s not to say that it isn’t flashy, but it’s a part of the game.

Stringing together back-to-back, behind-the-back passes, on the other hand, is more overtly in the face than truly tactical. Still, it’s at least potentially justifiable, depending on the circumstance.

Two, maybe. But four?

Well, frankly, this is the first occasion on which we’ve even seen a team attempt four consecutive behind-the-back passes or shots. And of course, it went off perfectly without a hitch.

We don’t have the full list of players involved in this Centennial lacrosse masterclass — one appears to be Caleb Sadd — but in large part that doesn’t matter. What does is that the entire move was executed flawlessly.

And, now we have a marker for the lacrosse season ahead. Top this Centennial goal, and you might find yourself a winner in the goal of the year chase.