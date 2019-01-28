VIDEO: Check out 2021 PG J.D. Davidson bring down the gym with an insane eastbay dunk

Jerdarrian “J.D.” Davidson is just getting started. The Class of 2021 point guard is a sophomore at Calhoun High School in Letohatchee, Ala. and has already emerged as a starter. He’s averaging more than 19 points, nearly five assists and nearly seven rebounds per game.

And then there’s his athleticism. When Davidson gets loose on the break for a potential dunk, he doesn’t just toss in an easy slam. He does this:

He went EASTBAY and SHUT THE WHOLE GYM DOWN 🚨 @jddavison10 pic.twitter.com/Ov71SXnGZl — Overtime (@overtime) January 27, 2019

Yes, ladies and gentlemen. That’s an in-game eastbay. No wonder the Calhoun crowd came rushing on to the court.

From what we can tell, the wild slam came from Calhoun’s Saturday night victory against Central High School (Haynesville, Ala.), a 100-73 final. If that’s the case, there’s no wonder Davidson felt like he had the flexibility to try an eastbay mid-game. And he certainly had enough confidence, coming off his 32 point, 13 rebound tour de force in a 65-57 loss to Luverne (Ala.) High School.

No matter the motivation, we’re just hoping that Davidson does this again in a game soon. Obviously, the best part is that he’s so young he’s got two more years to try and top this. It won’t be easy.