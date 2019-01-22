VIDEO: Chicago freshman Kaleb Brown pulled down one of the best combine catches you'll see

USA Today Sports

Kaleb Brown is just a freshman at St. Rita of Cascia High School (Chicago, IL). You wouldn’t know it from watching his latest highlight.

Competing at the Adidas’ affiliate BOOM combine in Chicago, Brown somehow extended his reach, launched himself backward and then grabbed an insane pass. It was the kind of highlight that stands out amongst highlights.

It also may mark Brown’s true emergence on the scene. After just two seasons he’s become a standout performer at St. Rita, and is proving to be the same when matched up against his strongest peers.

That, combined with his athleticism, may kickstart his recruiting — and the Chicago hype train — in earnest.

