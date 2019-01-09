USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Chosen 25 junior SG Josh Christopher dishes assist of the year on fast break

Josh Christopher is one of the top basketball recruits in the Class of 2020, a status cemented by his position halfway through the USA TODAY Chosen 25 rankings for his class. If you haven’t seen him in action yet, enjoy a taste of just what makes Christopher so special below.

Yes, that’s Christopher dishing out an almost unthinkable between-the-legs assist on a fastbreak for his Mayfair High School (Bellflower, Calif.) squad. Very few players would attempt such a pass in a pregame layup line, let alone during the flow of a game.

Then again, Christopher isn’t most players. He stands 6-foot-4 and just 190 pounds, though he is sure to fill out his college ready frame in the coming years. He can already score like an NCAA star, flexing a jump shot with NBA range and a devastating ability to drive the lane.

And then there’s his superlative court vision, as he showcased on that highlight and in plenty more.

