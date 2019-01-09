VIDEO: Chosen 25 SG Bryan Antoine went steal-to-dunk 5 times in a single game

USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 shooting guard Bryan Antoine is an expert at creating havoc. It’s what made him a perfect fit for Villanova coach Jay Wright, and what makes him just about impossible for any opponent of the Ranney School to deal with.

Antoine proved that point in a recent matchup when he singlehandedly wrecked any opportunity for offensive flow for his opponent. How? Well, he sparked five fastbreaks with slippery steals that he created out of thin air … then he finished off all five of those breakaways with monster dunks.

It’s pretty hard not to be incredibly impressed with this kind of a show. Antoine’s ability to both create and finish on both ends of the floor makes him an NCAA threat from day one, and his exceptional length combined with his 6-foot-4.5 frame give him the ability to guard anyone on the court.

Of course, he doesn’t very well need to guard an opponent if he can take the ball from them before the settle in an offensive set. It’s a heck of a trick if you can pull it off, and Antoine appears to be the rare future star who can.

