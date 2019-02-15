USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Chris Paul showed up to watch Patrick School upset Cox Mill, Wendell Moore before All-Star Weekend

Chris Paul attends the Patrick School-Cox Mill contest (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

Boys Basketball

By February 15, 2019

By:

It’s become an annual tradition for Jordan Brand to host a set of elite high school basketball contests. The first one in Charlotte tipped off Thursday, with traditional New Jersey power the Patrick School facing off against North Carolina power Cox Mill. The expectations were that Cox Mill and Chosen 25 star Wendell Moore would take care of business.

Those expectations greatly underestimated the Patrick School. Or perhaps they were just blinded by the appearance of star Rockets point guard Chris Paul. Either way, it was the Patrick School’s night.

The highlight was probably Paul’s appearance, though it was a precursor to some pretty solid basketball, particularly from the New Jersey squad, as you can see below:

Of course, Duke-signee Wendell Moore wouldn’t go through a heated contest like this without at least a jaw dropping highlight or two:

No matter. The 79-74 Patrick School victory highlights both how impressive the New Jersey school played on the road, and how competitive both teams were in the spotlight. That, in turn was clearly the best possible outcome for Jordan Brand organizers.

