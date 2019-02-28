VIDEO: Christian Laettner's buzzer beater has nothing on this wild inbounds with 0.4 left

In the annals of wild buzzer beating plays, few can compare to the Grant Hill-to-Christian Laettner Elite 8 game-winner for Duke in the Blue Devils’ 1992 NCAA Tournament run.

Well, this one can.

Trailing by two with just 0.4 remaining in overtime, Cape Central High School (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) found itself with the ball under its own basket. That essentially meant that Cape Central had just enough time for a full court inbounds football pass and an immediate tip attempt.

Incredibly, that’s just what it got, thanks to an incredible inbounds pass to Kenyon Hodges, who lifted a would-be catch and saw it slip through the hoop as time expired.

Hodges’ miracle shot tied the game and forced a second overtime, where Cape Central pulled away from Notre Dame for a win.

It’s hard to find too much fault with Notre Dame, to be fair. It would be hard for anyone to mentally bounce back from that kind of a play.

Either way, it made for one heck of a highlight, and one that we aren’t likely to see topped again anytime soon.