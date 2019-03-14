VIDEO: Controversy erupts over high school basketball chant in Conn. Was it 'black face' or 'leg day'?

One Connecticut high school is apologizing to another after a chant during a playoff basketball game.

As reported by the New Haven Register, among other outlets, students from Wilton (Conn.) High School chanted a derogatory term at a New Britain (Conn.) High School free throw shooter. That much is agreed upon. What hasn’t been agreed is precisely what was said.

New Britain fans believed the Wilton fans in the crowd were chanting “black face” while one of the team’s African-American players stood at the free throw line. While Wilton officials initiated an investigation to get to the bottom of what drove their students to chant black face, they eventually became convinced by other students that their classmates had actually chanted “leg day.”

Was it “black face” or “leg day”? You can try to determine for yourself in the video below:

@jeffjacobs123 @cnn Please listen to what Wilton High School’s student section chanted to our team pic.twitter.com/sFSPuuaOak — Mr. Zayas (@Mr_Zayas_Nbhs) March 11, 2019

While the Wilton administrators eventually heard from enough students to become convinced they were chanting the less offensive of the two options, they still apologized for the student body’s chant, calling it “disrespectful,” of an opponent.

“Of greatest concern is what some spectators from New Britain believe they heard,” a letter from the Wilton administration to its New Britain counterpart read. “We are deeply distressed and truly sorry that members of the New Britain community would believe our students capable of racist taunts.”

Indeed, there’s a critical aspect of the video that would seem to support the claims of the Wilton student body: The Warriors were fielding an African-American player of their own when the chants rained down from the stands. If those fans were chanting black face at the player at the free throw line, they were conceptually also chanting it at their own senior guard Zayvion Eusebe. That doesn’t seem logical.

Either way, there was one silver lining for New Britain: the Golden Hurricanes got the last laugh, ekeing out a 64-63 victory en route to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association Div. II state title game.