VIDEO: Watch WR Courtney Whitney completely befuddle DB in 1-on-1 drills

June 14, 2019

Tis’ the season for embarrassing opponents in 1-on-1 football drills. Luckily for us, Courtney Whitney remembered the reason for the season.

Whitney is a 5-foot-11, 155-pound wide receiver and defensive back for Jennings (Mo.) High School. The rising senior is a talented route runner with impressive quickness, but doesn’t have the jaw dropping speed that so often stands out among top receiving prospects.

No matter. What Whitney does have is extreme confidence in his ability to run dizzying patterns and keep opposing defenses on their heels. Case in point: This mazy run in a 1-on-1 drill that left his opposite defensive back so confused they practically needed a seeing eye dog just to find their way back to the line of scrimmage.

It’s too early to know if the 2019 campaign will be Whitney’s last in football. He apparently has yet to receive any college scholarship offers, and we don’t know what his larger prospects are. That being said, if he can produce in-game moves like this, while thinking on his feet, Whitney should be on the way to an incredible senior campaign.

