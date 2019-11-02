Watch: Dejon Glaster reverses field, breaks all the tackles in insane kickoff return

Dejon Glaster salvaged what had been a broken kickoff return to reverse the field twice, break all the tackles thrown his way and take it to the house for the longest 85-yard touchdown you’ll see.

Seriously — the return is counted as 85 yards, but with all his running from sideline to sideline, it’s one of the longer kickoff returns of the season.

Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) entered Friday 9-0 with two games left on the schedule. The Patriots put up a dominant performance, taking down Warren County (McMinnville, Tennessee) 49-14.

The play of the game belonged to Glaster.

He did a remarkable job not just staying on his feet, but staying in bounds his first trip toward the sideline.

This return just shows to not give up. What started as a muffed kickoff turned into six points.

Glaster has been a hound for Oakland this season. Of the nine games MaxPreps has on his stat page, he has recorded at least six tackles seven times, has three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. He has returned two fumbles for touchdowns this year.

On Friday, he Glaster found a dynamic way to get his third touchdown of the season.

Now 10-0, Oakland has one more regular season game to get through before entering the playoffs.