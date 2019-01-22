VIDEO: Denver-area special needs player Andrew Regan hits half court buzzer beater

Andrew Regan isn’t the most talented basketball player in Cherry Creek, Colo., but he might be the most passionate one.

A member of the Cherry Creek Unified team, a team comprised of differently abled athletes from Cherry Creek schools, Regan is a special needs student. He made national headlines over the weekend when he got the ball in the lane, pivoted out, took a couple dribbles, a couple large launching steps and then let fly with a massive half court heave just as the buzzer of the third quarter sounded in a game against Overland (Colo.).

Nothing but net.

Regan’s shot was one of the most thrilling of the season in Colorado, regardless of score. That’s mostly because of his unbridled enthusiasm. No sooner had Regan’s shot gone through than his celebrations began. He pogo-ed up and down, waving his arms wildly like a firecracker. He ran over to fans for high fives. He celebrated with ALL of his fellow teammates.

And, afterward, Regan was able to put the shot in a little bit of personal perspective:

Great game for @CCHSUNIFIED15 vs Overland with a huge buzzer beater half court shot from Andrew Regan at the end of the 3rd. We caught up with home lost game. @9Preps @TayTembs pic.twitter.com/VkUR8Khq0M — CCHS Sports Network (@CherryCreekSN) January 19, 2019

“Awesome.” “Surreal.” He’s right. It was, and so was the reaction, both in the gym in Cherry Creek and all across the internet as more and more caught a glimpse of Regan’s feat.