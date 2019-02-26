VIDEO: Destiny Monroe hit a deep three in a leg brace on senior night

Destiny Monroe is a senior basketball player for West Bloomfield High School in Michigan. She’s also both a North Carolina A&T signee and currently in a leg cast following a devastating in season injury.

No matter. A leg cast wasn’t going to keep Monroe out of her final home high school game, so she convinced her coach and teammates to let her on to the floor one final time.

Once in the game, Monroe’s injury obviously kept her from playing aggressive defense, or any defense at all for that point. But what she could do was line up behind the 3-point arc and set herself up for precisely the shot the perimeter assassin had connected on so many times earlier in the year, and in her career.

When Monroe eventually got the ball it was different this time, of course. A smooth-stroking jump shooter, Monroe was forced to release a set shot because her full leg cast on her right side kept her from jumping.

No matter. With her final shot at her legacy pending, Monroe knocked down one final three-pointer, then celebrated with teammates as she instantly took stock in her high school career.

She injured her leg but wanted to play in her senior night, so she drilled a 3 wearing a cast 🏆 @dezmonroe_24 pic.twitter.com/eF5p4HMfCS — Overtime (@overtime) February 25, 2019

It was a heck of a way for Monroe to go out. Yes, she still has bright years ahead at North Carolina A&T, but she also had a high school career worth celebrating. Her lone bucket on senior night made sure to reinforce that forever more.