VIDEO: Does LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. have a pro golf future?

May 6, 2019

At this point, no one should be surprised that LeBron James’ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., is a remarkable natural athlete. What may be a bit more interesting is seeing a glimpse of the breadth of athletic talent he displays.

Behold: Bronny James on the Top Golf (we think?) driving range:

That’s … pretty impressive. Three swings, three pretty, pretty pure drives.

No, we weren’t serious with the headline. Bronny’s future is certainly on the basketball court or, failing that, perhaps doing something with his father’s production company.

That’s not to say Bronny won’t also eventually become a strong golfer. He’ll likely have chances to work in a round of time on the range.

At the very least, we feel confident predicting Bronny will be a stronger golfer than Charles Barkley. In fact, he probably is already, before he’s played a high school basketball game, let alone one in the NBA.

