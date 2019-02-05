VIDEO: Don't look now, but Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan can really play

Here’s something that may make you feel old: Carmelo Anthony and La La Vazquez’s son, Kiyan Anthony, is just weeks away from turning 12 years old. And here’s another thing: he’s already starting to show signs of his father’s prodigious scoring talent.

Just check out this highlight reel of Kiyan in recent action.

Not too shabby. Let’s do the checklist of things we can tell from one video alone:

1) Kiyan has an exceptional handle for an 11-year-old. The kid can seriously dribble the ball 2) He has very impressive court vision for his age, as evidenced by the underhanded assist flip 3) He can create for himself, especially off the bounce.

Naturally, just like LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., all this early talent may mean nothing if the preteen burns out on hoops too young. If nothing else, he’s off to a stirring start.