VIDEO: Drake London, two sport USC super recruit, throws down 540 dunk at Battle of the Valley

Drake London made headlines in June when he committed to USC, for both football and basketball. He became an uber-rare, two-sport, four-star commitment, and he hasn’t backed down since.

RELATED: Rare two-sport 4-star prospect Drake London commits to USC

In fact, he’s only stepping up his skills on the court, as he emphasized quite emphatically at the Battle of the Valley All-Star Game held at Sierra Canyon on Saturday night.

Well, not so much the game itself, as the dunk contest afterward. It was in that exhibition that London successfully threw down an actual, full on 540 dunk.

Yup, that’s London flushing home a full rotation-and-a-half slam. And he’s doing it with nothing but a simple run-up.

The primo dunk wasn’t enough to win London the dunk contest; that honor was reserved for London’s future crosstown rival at UCLA, Jaime Jaquez Jr. (who was assisted by London on his winning dunk).

Still, the athleticism and smooth footwork and delivery showcased by London was worth remembering, and should give USC fans plenty to be excited about.