VIDEO: #DreamFearlessly winner Michael Jansey creates, scores incredible pick-six in Under Armour game

Let the record show that the play of the game was turned in by the last All-American selection.

RELATED: Michael Jansey wins DreamFearlessly fan vote to capture final Under Armour All-America jersey

In the third quarter of the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game, Northwestern signee Michael Jansey read a pass play from opposing quarterback Zach Calzada perfectly, batted the ball up in the air then made a remarkable acrobatic interception. If that wasn’t enough, Jansey caught his balance and used a burst of breakaway speed to bring the interception to the end zone for as impressive a pick-six as you’ll see.

He's the @amfam #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote Winner. He just had this pick-six in the @UAFootball All-America Game. Life is GOOD for future @NUFBFamily LB Michael Jansey Jr. pic.twitter.com/JUS1ack46l — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 4, 2019

All of that was nice, but it wasn’t the best part. What was? The fact that Jansey was the final selection to the 2019 game as the winner of the #DreamFearlessly fan vote contest as presented by American Family Insurance.

“I just stuck my hand up there, knocked it up and said, ‘I’ve gotta get that.’ Then I had just enough energy to run it in,” Jansey told ESPN during the network’s broadcast of the game.

It was a picture-perfect ending to a story that was already a fairytale. Jansey has been so excited to be involved that he’s actively documented all his key moments on social media, including his first appearance in the game which he apparently retweeted at halftime:

Jansey is staying close to home at Northwestern but was quick to note that he hopes to maintain the connections he’s built over the previous week in the years ahead.

He’ll certainly keep a very special memory.