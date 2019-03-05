VIDEO: East Greenwich takes R.I. state title on wild buzzer beating three

No matter what happens from here out, Pat Shea will always be a legend in East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

With just seconds remaining in the Rhode Island Division II state title game, East Greenwich (R.I.) High School senior got the ball on an inbounds pass, took one dribble, pivoted and fired a prayer. The bomb broke a 54-54 title, sending the Avengers to a 57-54 win against Narragansett and the school’s first state title since 1991, per Rhode Island CBS affiliate WPRI.

“I saw it was going to bounce off the backboard first. I was hoping to get that luck bounce and I did,” Shea told WPRI. “It was really a redemption season coming in.”

No matter what type of full campaign it was, it certainly ended in the right way for East Greenwich and Shea, in particular.

Here’s another look at the game-winner, for posterity. The best news? It’s just as much fun the second time around.