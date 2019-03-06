VIDEO: Five-star Texas WR Demond Demas makes unreal 7-on-7 catch

Demond Demas proved just why he’s one of the top prospects in the Class of 2020 at the Fast 7-on-7 Houston Classic.

Demas found himself in blanket coverage in one-on-one drills when he simultaneously elevated for a one-handed catch while pushing off to create just enough space with his other hand.

The junior had just enough height by virtue of his 6-foot-4 frame to make the catch cleanly, strut back to the line of scrimmage and even point out the camera.

That’s dominance, against top competition, too. And it certainly showcases all of the Tomball (Texas) High School superstar’s talent in one fell swoop.

It was the kind of highlight made by a true top talent, which Demas most certainly is. A Texas A&M commit, he’s considered the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 3 overall prospect from the Class of 2020, per 247Sports.

None of this is to say that Demas will definitely follow through and become the next big thing at Texas A&M. What it is saying is that he has all the potential to be the next big thing there and beyond when he reaches the NFL.