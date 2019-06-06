VIDEO: Former NFL WR Nate Burleson breaks backboard on dunk during father-daughter game

He really shattered the backboard in a father-daughter game 😂 @nateburleson pic.twitter.com/7AOYUHN2Zq — Overtime (@overtime) June 5, 2019

Nate Burleson plies his trade on the NFL Network these days, but that doesn’t mean the athleticism that once made him a standout wide receiver has completely disappeared. Rather, he keeps it under wraps until he can bring it out … in a family style basketball game?

Apparently that’s the case. As Burleson noted, he was competing in a father-daughter basketball game when he finally gave in to the younger participants begging for a dunk.

That turned out to be the end of the game, because Burleson’s dunk broke the backboard.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time that Burleson has broken a backboard, either. As he noted on Twitter, Burleson’s wife immediately chimed in with, “Oh my gosh, not again.”

Another shattered backboard 🤦🏾‍♂️ So this happened during Mia’s Father/Daughter game 🙋🏾‍♂️ ~ My Bad! In my defense the girls kept yelling “Dunk it Dunk it Dunk it” all game 🤷🏾‍♂️. Oh & Listen to wifey say *OH MY GOSH NOT AGAIN* #IgotHOPS #ShaquilleOnate #NoMoreDunking pic.twitter.com/cs74DzJDSj — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) June 5, 2019

Perhaps a lighter touch the next time he plays on the court with his daughter? After all, these are the games they’re supposed to win, right Nate?