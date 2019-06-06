VIDEO: Former NFL WR Nate Burleson breaks backboard on dunk during father-daughter game

Nate Burleson plies his trade on the NFL Network these days, but that doesn’t mean the athleticism that once made him a standout wide receiver has completely disappeared. Rather, he keeps it under wraps until he can bring it out … in a family style basketball game?
Apparently that’s the case. As Burleson noted, he was competing in a father-daughter basketball game when he finally gave in to the younger participants begging for a dunk.
That turned out to be the end of the game, because Burleson’s dunk broke the backboard.
In fact, this isn’t even the first time that Burleson has broken a backboard, either. As he noted on Twitter, Burleson’s wife immediately chimed in with, “Oh my gosh, not again.”
Perhaps a lighter touch the next time he plays on the court with his daughter? After all, these are the games they’re supposed to win, right Nate?