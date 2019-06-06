USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Former NFL WR Nate Burleson breaks backboard on dunk during father-daughter game

VIDEO: Former NFL WR Nate Burleson breaks backboard on dunk during father-daughter game

Boys Basketball

VIDEO: Former NFL WR Nate Burleson breaks backboard on dunk during father-daughter game

By June 6, 2019

By: |

Nate Burleson plies his trade on the NFL Network these days, but that doesn’t mean the athleticism that once made him a standout wide receiver has completely disappeared. Rather, he keeps it under wraps until he can bring it out … in a family style basketball game?

Apparently that’s the case. As Burleson noted, he was competing in a father-daughter basketball game when he finally gave in to the younger participants begging for a dunk.

That turned out to be the end of the game, because Burleson’s dunk broke the backboard.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time that Burleson has broken a backboard, either. As he noted on Twitter, Burleson’s wife immediately chimed in with, “Oh my gosh, not again.”

Perhaps a lighter touch the next time he plays on the court with his daughter? After all, these are the games they’re supposed to win, right Nate?

, , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/video-former-nfl-wr-nate-burleson-breaks-backboard-on-dunk-during-father-daughter-game
VIDEO: Former NFL WR Nate Burleson breaks backboard on dunk during father-daughter game
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.