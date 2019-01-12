VIDEO: Colorado girls basketball star Fran Belibi throws down alley-oop dunk

We’ve seen Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) basketball sensation Fran Belibi throw down an alley-oop dunk in Team USA Basketball practice.

But in a live game? Different story.

On Saturday, point guard Avery Vansickle received a pass in transition with nobody in front of her. Instead of laying the ball in, she lofted an underhand pass in the air to Belibi, who was roaring into the lane behind her.

The 6-foot-1 Stanford commit leapt, grabbed the pass with one hand and flushed the alley-oop down.

The crowd got loud and, under the basket, the cheerleaders stared in awe. One girl’s mouth fell open as she looked on in disbelief.

Belibi has created racket on social media and in basketball circles with her extraordinary dunking ability.

It’s no longer rare to see her dunk in-game, but completing an alley-oop is a new one.

As a junior, Belibi averaged 15.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game.

She’s maintained strong rebounding and steal averages but picked up her scoring as a senior, averaging 22.8 points.

Belibi has helped Regis Jesuit jump to a 10-0 record entering Saturday. The Raiders are No. 10 in the Super 25.

She’s committed to join Stanford’s terrifying 2019 recruiting class made up of herself and three other five-star athletes, including No. 1 prospect Haley Jones.