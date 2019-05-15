VIDEO: Full-field high school lacrosse goalie goal as good as you'll ever see

In case you missed it, lacrosse isn’t the regional sport it once was. The erstwhile sport of the eastern elite, lacrosse has become a full-on, big varsity deal in once far-flung regions like Colorado, Texas and even Florida. In fact, some of the country’s best highlights often come from those emerging regions, where transcendent talent sometimes still has no equal.

Case in point: This full-field effort by Monarch High School (Louisville, Colo.) goalie Eli Korac. The senior made a save in a recent game, and rather than just complete the clear himself, he went a step further, dodging his way through the opposing defense, launching a quick fire shot once he got near the crease and connecting with precision accuracy.

It was a good rush upfield for a goalie. Actually, it was a good rush upfield for everyone, let alone a goalie.

Korac got an immediate celebration from a teammate, but he didn’t have much time to waste after the ball went in; after all, he had to get back to his own crease in preparation of a fast break on the following face off.

That didn’t come. In fact, all that came after the goal was plenty of praise from the likes of media outlets like this one. It’s deserved, all of it.