VIDEO: Ga. high school WR Jovany Doe pulls down Calvin Johnson-esque grab

By May 17, 2019

It’s spring football, so this catch doesn’t officially count, but boy if it did.

As Drew High School (Riverdale, Ga.) ran scrimmage work as part of its spring practices, sophomore wide receiver Jovany Doe ran an out route, where he extended a very large paw and pulled in the catch, Charles Johnson style.

Yes, that Charles Johnson. Doe isn’t anywhere near Johnson’s size, at least not yet, but he has all the other skills that could make him a bona fide stud at the next level.

Of course, it’s very early, both in Doe’s career and in the 2019 preseason. So perhaps this just qualifies as a promising start. But some promising start with a catch like that.

