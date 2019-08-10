Video of Georgia HS football fight released; Mother says son is afraid to return

A Georgia school district is investigating claims of bullying in a high school football locker room fight that resulted in an incoming sophomore receiving injuries and being afraid to return, according to WSB-TV 2.

The mother of the alleged victim on the Roswell High School (Ga.) football team told WSB-TV 2 her son had been taunted for weeks about his small size.

“They were talking about he don’t belong on the team because he’s too small,” the mother said.

When she noticed he had a black eye, she asked what happened. He said he was surrounded in the locker room and “forced to fight.”

A video provided by the mother to WSB-TV 2 shows two players swinging at each other in the locker room, with the bigger one driving the smaller one back before walking a few paces back and motioning with his hands as he turned toward the smaller one.

The smaller kid walked forward with his left arm blocking his face and his right in a fist.

WSB-TV 2 had a voiceover in front of the video audio, but there’s some bleeping out of words. The outlet reported the bigger student was yelling obscenities at the smaller.

The mother said the larger boy was “egging him to hit him again, calling my son names.”

“No one cared about even stopping the fight, they just stood there and wanted the boy to continue to hit on my son,” she said.

Her son, the smaller student, had a concussion, black eye, a bloody face and is afraid to attend football practice or schools, the mother said.

She said he’s giving up football and a lifelong dream to play in the NFL like his favorite player, Julio Jones.

The Fulton County School district is investigating the incident. It released a statement to WSB-TV 2: