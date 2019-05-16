VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Alex adds third offer as his Under Armour breakout continues

The rise of Alex Antetokounmpo has been chronicled sporadically online, but it appears it’s now blossoming into a full-fledged “thing.”

The youngest Antetokounmpo brother received his third Division I scholarship offer from Ohio last week, then went out and continued a string of dominant performances on the Under Armour Association circuit.

Competing for the Wisconsin Playground Warriors, Antetokounmpo controlled the ball while in possession, proved an able distributor and also dominated in the paint.

While Alex Antetokounmpo is currently just 6-foot-7, there’s every chance that he’ll continue to grow.

Meanwhile, he’s showcasing the kind of complete fame that translates to a dominant presence already. Here’s some of his best work from his most recent Under Armour date:

It’s not hard to see what the likes of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Ohio see in the younger Antetokounmpo. And with the emerging NBA dominance of his older brother in the backdrop, it’s hard to imagine that other major programs don’t get involved in his recruitment sooner rather than later.

For now, Alex Antetokounmpo is still an emerging prospect. He has another pair of seasons to come with Dominican High School (Milwaukee, Wisc.), and if his current trajectory continues, all bets are off on just how dominant he can become.