VIDEO: Half-court steal, buzzer-beater gives Connecticut high school the win

There would be no Christian Laettner moment for Stamford (Conn.) High School.

With the game tied and the clock tipping down, New Canaan (Conn.) High School player Ryan McAleer stole a long inbound pass and drained a 3-point shot at the buzzer for the win.

But this wasn’t any steal-shot combo.

McAleer picked off the pass beyond the half court line with 0.9 seconds left in the game. As he came down, he heaved up a prayer from the left side of the court as time was about to expire.

The shot banked in to give the New Canaan Rams a 52-49 win over Stamford High School (Conn.).

Ryan McAleer unbelievable shot at buzzer gives New Canaan 52-49 win over Stamford. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/GreZgATmv2 — Dave Ruden (@DaveRuden) January 11, 2019

According to the Ruden Report, New Canaan scored the final eight points of the game — six of which came in the final second.

Aaron Fishman made three free throws, which led to the inbound pass that was picked off.

“I just saw him loft the ball up,” McAleer told Dave Ruden. “I knew I had it. I stole it, shot it and as soon as it left my hand it felt good.”

Bank. Game.

“I was surprised I got the shot off,” McAleer said.