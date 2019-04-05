USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Harlond Beverly throws down highlight dunk at GEICO Nationals

Photo: Gregory Payan/AP

Boys Basketball

By April 5, 2019

With all 10 starters in the Montverde Acdaemy (Fla.) vs. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) GEICO Nationals game ranked by in ESPN’s Top 100, highlights were to be expected.

Montverde guard Harlond Beverly did not disappoint. He threw down what so far may be the best dunk of the tournament on Friday, driving across the baseline for the slam.

Beverly cocked the ball back, avoided a defender raring for a block in the air, and jammed it home.

At No. 95 in ESPN’s rankings, Beverly was the lowest-ranked of the ten starters, but he reminded everyone on the court not to underestimate him.

Beverly is ranked higher by other recruiting services. 247Sports has him at No. 82 while Rivals slotted him in at No. 59.

He currently has 17 offers, according to Rivals. This includes Kansas, which offered him last week, according to Corey Evans of Rivals.

In the opening round of the GEICO Nationals on Thursday, Beverly went 9-for-11 with the 25 points against University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).

