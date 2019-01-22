Pretty passes to fantastic finishes: Top plays of Hoophall Classic

When you put a dozen Chosen 25 teams into one tournament, you can be guaranteed of a bevy of highlights

The Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. featured the top seven teams in the country, rostered by Chosen 25 players including Cole Anthony, Isaiah Stewart, Sharife Cooper and Isaiah and Evan Mobley.

Here are some of the top plays of MLK weekend.

The scoring

We’ll start with the Saturday matchup of Montverde Academy (Fl.) vs. Holy Spirit (Absecon, N.J.). Precious Achiuwa finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and the most resounding pass was this alley-oop to Harlond Beverly in transition.

Beverly finished the game with 12 points and two steals.

Perhaps the play of the weekend, Bryan Antoine of Ranney School stole an inbounds pass and slammed it home.

Warning: It was all-around vicious. Content may not be suitable for young children.

Let’s leave the paint and go to the 3-point line. Then, let’s go a few steps further. Then take another couple for good measure.

At that point, you might be in range of Wendell Green of La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.). He had 21 points in the win over No. 3 DeMatha, including this 3-pointer.

A good hesitation move allowed Gerald Drumgoole to get to the paint. He went up and was met by Donovan Miller, who was trying to get in position to take a charge.

He didn’t get there. Drumgoole rose up and likely would have slammed it home, but instead he had to adjust through the contact to finish with the difficult layup.

Offensive boards lead to put-backs.

That’s a lesson courtesy of KJ Martin of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) shooting guard Alyn Breed showed his ingenuity getting to the rim, spinning and going underneath a pair of defenders.

Sometimes, it pays to be a little guy.

Pretty passes

Teamwork, chemistry and ball movement. Essential for the dominant program.

We got a look at some of the best over the weekend. Here are some of the top passes:

Federal Way (Wash.) High School’s Jaden McDaniels knows that as the defense rotates, he can find Jalen Womack wide-open for a 3-pointer.

Here’s an example of following an airball. Cameron Matthews of Olive Branch (Miss.) leapt to save the ball from going out of bounds and then Wes Taylor streaked in. His behind-the-back pass made for an easy finish.

Four-on-two fastbreak? No big deal for Alyn Breed. He streaked past defenders and then made an impressive pass to Isaac Okoro.

Wendell Green’s best play might have been finding his big guy down low. A nice pass to Isaiah Stewart led to an easy dunk. Bonus footage: Stewart got a block at the other end.

Remember that alley-oop from Precious Achiuwa to Harlond Beverly?

Beverly made sure to repay the favor. The transition game is a lot easier when everyone’s running, and the connection between the two is clear.

A nice pass leads to a dramatic dunk.