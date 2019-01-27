VIDEO: Hook-and-ladder off inbound pass works like a charm

When you need to break the press and get down the court in four seconds, sometimes it’s best to look to the football field.

Lexington Christian Academy (Ky.) didn’t have time for a two-minute drill and elected not to go for the Hail Mary. Instead, the Eagles attempted a hook-and-ladder play.

Lined up in a trips right formation, the ball was hiked with the referee’s whistle. It was inbounded to Kyle Rode near the halfcourt line, according to Kentucky.com. With his back toward his basket and defender, he tossed the ball to Baylor Brown.

Brown had a step on his defender and was able to break into the front court. He found Will Hacker, who was wide open for a corner three.

Touchdown.

One of the best out-of-bounds plays you will ever see! 😱 (Via @PrepSpin) pic.twitter.com/0arXYjh1Ce — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) January 26, 2019

The play was drawn up by the former LCA football coach, basketball head coach Nate Valentine told LEX18 News.

Valentine got inspiration from a Northern Kentucky University play that was also drawn up like receivers running routes, according to Kentucky.com.

He wanted an innovative way to draw up a quick play, he told the outlet. Additionally, in the “dog days” of summer, he wants to keep things fresh for his players.

“I had my five seniors out there before practice and I said, ‘C’mon guys, let’s run trips right.’ They started laughing and they ran it and we ran it exactly the same way,” Valentine said to Kentucky.com. “Maybe one out of a million it actually works, but it did today.”

LCA beat Mayfield (Ky.) 62-50.