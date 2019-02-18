USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Huntington Prep SG Jimma Gatwech is an NBA Slam Dunk contestant waiting to happen

Huntington Prep SG Jimma Gatwech threw down NBA quality dunks at a weekend tournament (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

Boys Basketball

February 18, 2019

Jimma Gatwech isn’t ranked as a recruit in the Class of 2020, despite scholarship offers from LSU and Western Kentucky and reported interest from Kansas and Kentucky. Let’s all just assume that’s going to change right about now.

Gatwech is an elite athlete plying his trade for traditional power Huntington Prep in West Virginia. While his game still has some holes, his athleticism doesn’t, as demonstrated by a pair of dunks during the FCA Prep Showcase in Virginia:

Wow. Where to begin. So, we’ve got some Vince Carter there and a reverse 360 with unique action. Both are really, really impressive, especially for a high school junior.

Three years from now, when Gatwech technically could be in the NBA? We shudder to think what he could put together then.

Let’s hope we get to see it.

