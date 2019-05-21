USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Iowa high school soccer player scores perfect goal ... with his butt

Boys Soccer

By May 21, 2019

If it’s not a header, maybe it’s a … butter?

In what is surely not the first or last goal scored off a player’s posterior, Western Christian High School (Hull, Ia.) star Caleb Doktor intentionally rear-ended in a cross from a corner during his team’s 10-0 rout of Missouri Valley (Iowa) High School. The win advanced Western Christian in the Class 1A substate playoffs, where it will play Treynor May 22.

That’s all beside the point. The real showstopper? That butt goal! Never have we seen a more perfectly planned and executed rear end goal. That may or may not have something to do with Doktor’s posterior. Or maybe it was just his movement in the box? We’re going to stop here before anything gets more unintentionally suggestive.

OK, enough analysis. Here’s the goal:

Of course, that’s precisely where the post-goal celebration went, with a big old slap of Doktor’s scoring anatomy. It’s hard to argue with the concept. After all, it was Doktor’s behind that got him there in the first place.

It’s unlikely that Doktor will be able to reproduce the goal in a later game, but if he can, he may have a unique talent on his hands. Or at least on top of his legs.

