VIDEO: Is this the worst charge call of all time?

The next time you see a top notch NBA flop, just remember this play from a high school contest in Fort Wayne, Ind.

In a SAC Holiday Tournament semifinal game between Fort Wayne, Ind. rivals Homestead High School and Carroll High School, as Homestead began to pull away a Carroll defender found himself with a tough decision: back off and allow another easy layup to expand the lead, or make a last ditch effort to draw the charge.

The Chargers guard chose the latter, but couldn’t execute; his feet were still sliding underneath him, he was definitely not set. It wasn’t even close.

No matter. The referees gave him the benefit of the doubt anyway. And as a pair of Homestead players trotted back up court, they were left to shake their heads in minor astonishment.

The folks at Overtime asked rhetorically if the charge was the “worst call ever.” That might be a bit much, but they could at least make a claim.

As for the game, the call didn’t have much of an impact as Homestead cruised home with a 51-40 victory, then went on to capture the SAC Tournament with a 65-49 rout of another Fort Wayne foe, Snider High School, as reported by the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. Both wins were impressive performances by Homestead, but they’re unlikely to be anyone’s ultimate memory of the tournament. That’s almost certainly saved for the charge that wasn’t, but was.