VIDEO: Isaiah Todd was fouled on 3/4 court potential game-winner, and hit the free throw

OK, who fouled Isaiah Todd on a Hail Mary buzzer beater?

Look, no one wants to embarrass anyone else, but there is no justifying fouling an opponent from 3/4 court, particularly in a tie game … with no time on the clock.

That’s precisely what transpired in Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) faced off against Holly Springs Saturday night. Trinity Academy has one truly great player in Chosen 25 power forward Isaiah Todd.

He got fouled on a FULL COURT SHOT to win the game 😱 @zaytodd pic.twitter.com/GwkPUKRk0y — Overtime (@overtime) January 13, 2019

So, it wasn’t a big shock when Todd took the inbounds pass when there wasn’t enough time to drive the floor and joist up a shot.

Todd rightfully got the ball, pivoted and was fouled — apparently by Holly Springs’ Marcus Elliott — then stroked his very first free throw to finish off a win, 61-60.

“At first I was just like the game is probably going to go into overtime,” Todd told the News & Observer. “But once I saw how they were covering us I said I was going to hit this shot, no matter what.”

So, again: whichever player fouled Todd with the game on the line really ought to do something for his teammates come Monday. Donuts are nice, or maybe some popcorn, depending on the time of day.