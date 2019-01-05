VIDEO: Jadon Haselwood mosses defender at the All-American Bowl

Chosen 25 WR Jadon Haselwood made a lot of college fans very excited about the prospects of his commitment Saturday.

Prior to choosing which school he will attend for college, he made perhaps the play of the day at the All-American Bowl.

Quarterback Graham Mertz, who had been nailing receivers around the field on pinpoint looks all day, found Haselwood with Alabama commit Marcus Banks in coverage.

It didn’t matter how tight Banks was on him. Haselwood, the fourth-best player and No. 1 wide receiver in the country, was not about to let it get away. He caught it over Banks and ran to the house.

4🌟 QB Graham Mertz (Wisconsin) to 5🌟 WR Jadon Haselwood for the TOUCHDOWN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/7ycke244cu — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 5, 2019

The collision knocked Banks down but Haselwood, listed at almost 200 pounds, remained standing. He was gone, and he knew it, beginning his celebration 30 yards out as he held up a No. 1 and looked at defenders in pursuit.

But there was no chase. Haselwood was toying with the backfield. He scored a touchdown.