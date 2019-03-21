VIDEO: Jalen Green takes things to new level with dunk on top of 7-foot-2 Kai Sotto in Philippines

Jalen Green is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2020. A versatile and explosive 6-foot-5, 220-pound shooting guard, Green wrapped up his junior season at San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno, Calif.) and headed overseas to take part in the Chooks-to-Go League National Finals tournament in the Philippines, an annual high school basketball festival that in recent years has incorporated a U.S. team.

RELATED: USA TODAY Class of 2020 Chosen 25

Green, the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2020’s USA TODAY Chosen 25, is part of the 2019 edition of the FilAm Sports USA team. He is without a doubt the team’s star, and is expected to drive the team to wins despite just parachuting in to the tournament. On Tuesday he found himself faced off against Ateneo-Quezon City and its 7-foot-2 star center Kai Sotto, one of the more intriguing and exciting post prospects in the next few classes.

Well, let’s just say Sotto still has a ways to go to catch up to Green. For now, Green’s on top, in a literal sense.

Yes, that’s Green dunking over Kai Sotto in actual game action. Yes, that means he’s dunking over a 7-foot-2 post man. And yes, incredibly, this isn’t even the first time this has happened.

Almost exactly a year ago, Green pulled off almost exactly the same stunt on top of Sotto. It was equally impressive.

That all these highlights are coming from action in the Philippines feels a bit like foreshadowing, with, Green and Sotto on a track to meet again in either the collegiate ranks or the NBA, depending in part on the evolving NBA Draft regulations. Both clearly have significant talent.

But for now, Green remains on top. If there was any question about that, he answered it emphatically on top of Sotto’s head.