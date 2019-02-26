VIDEO: Joe Dagbe delivers actual walk-off shot for South Lakes (Va.) High School

Walk-offs are for baseball, not for basketball. Except when South Lakes High School (Reston, Va.) is in a tight game late, apparently.

With his South Lakes team on the ropes, junior multi-sport star Joseph Dagbe came through on the wing, popping open and somehow connecting on a fall-away, out-of-bounds three as time expired to land the Seahawks a 44-43 win against Osbourn High School (Osbourn, Va.).

And then, in perfect fashion, Dagbe got up, celebrated with his teammates by sprinting off, and straight off the court entirely.

True walk-off, regardless of sport.

As for South Lakes’ season, the narrow win landed the Seahawks a berth in the Northern Region playoff finals. Not a bad way to punch your team’s ticket, eh?