VIDEO: Watch 4-star WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith dust DB, split double team for sensational catch

There’s nothing like offseason highlights to whet the appetite only to leave one craving even more action.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith is here for all your football teases.

Lambert was competing at The Opening Regional event in Washington, D.C. Along with his regularly scheduled drill whoopings, he also dialed up something extra special for one play.

As you can see in the video above, Lambert first dusted a defensive back at the line of scrimmage, then found a tiny seam between that recovering DB and a teammate to make a remarkable slipstreamed grab on the doorstep of the end zone.

It was the kind of grab that can make a player’s offseason, or even jumpstart recruiting, not that Lambert really needs that; the four-star wide receiver is expected to choose between Penn State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Clemson. The No. 4 overall prospect in Virginia, Lambert is also a top-50 wide receiver recruit.

A few more highlight reel grabs like this one, and Lambert will be a lot higher than a top-50 wide receiver.