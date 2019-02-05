VIDEO: Kentucky 5th grade game showcases wild 3x behind-the-back move

We’re not sure of the name of this remarkable young baller, but we are sure that he’s just that: a baller.

During the Creekside Basketball fifth grade championship game in Radcliff, Kentucky, this young would-be Kyrie Irving of North Hardin — hey, he’s even wearing Irving’s old No. 2 jersey! — sliced through the Central Hardin defense en route to the bucket.

We don’t know if his eventual shot at the cup went in, but we do know that he completely suckered a trio of defenders before he got there.

My dude just ABUSING the behind the back dribble 🤣 (via @ewilcox11) pic.twitter.com/NHC4Z7vJDw — Overtime (@overtime) February 4, 2019

The ball handling was as impressive as the vision and sheer pluck to attempt it was audacious. It all made for, arguably, the best youth basketball video of the year so far, regardless of whether you define the year as beginning at the start of the basketball season in 2018 or just since the calendar flipped to 2019.

Given his youth, here’s hoping we see much more of the plucky speedster in the years ahead … and actually figure out who he is in between.